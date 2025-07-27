IFP Advisors Inc Buys 938 Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.18% of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKHY. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 78,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Stock Performance

BNY Mellon High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. BNY Mellon High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

About BNY Mellon High Yield ETF

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.