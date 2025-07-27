IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $555.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.49. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $513.52 and a 1 year high of $661.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,679.20. This trade represents a 60.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total transaction of $2,274,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,952.78. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,230. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.09.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

