IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $565.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $526.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $568.47.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

