IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $6,599,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 9.0%

FJUL opened at $53.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

