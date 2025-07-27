IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,817,616,000 after buying an additional 1,934,622 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,680,000 after buying an additional 1,341,133 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 9,159,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $926,573,000 after buying an additional 422,078 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,701,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,752,000 after buying an additional 316,422 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,048,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5%

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $121.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 49.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

