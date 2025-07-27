IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,226,000 after buying an additional 1,117,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,205,000 after buying an additional 193,497 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8,249.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,494,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,950,000 after buying an additional 1,476,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $229,316,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,281,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,470,000 after buying an additional 187,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $65.50 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.