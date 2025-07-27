IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Elevance Health by 18.9% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 29.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock opened at $289.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.40 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.79 and its 200 day moving average is $392.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.19.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

