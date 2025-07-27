IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2025

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Elevance Health by 18.9% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 29.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 3.1%

ELV stock opened at $289.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.40 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.79 and its 200 day moving average is $392.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.