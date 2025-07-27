IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,736.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 891,351 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 842,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,181,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $384,031,000 after buying an additional 540,703 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,521,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 430.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,924,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the sale, the director owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.6%

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $122.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

