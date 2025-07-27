IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,978,869 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,108,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152,996 shares of the airline’s stock worth $475,092,000 after purchasing an additional 320,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,634 shares of the airline’s stock worth $205,476,000 after purchasing an additional 372,313 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock worth $202,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,564 shares of the airline’s stock worth $164,656,000 after purchasing an additional 400,886 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. HSBC cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $406,102.49. This trade represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 23,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.