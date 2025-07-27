IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 209,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 54,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 41,778 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 48,893 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87.

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

