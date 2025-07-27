IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WING. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,802,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,123,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 381,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 337,401 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,855,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,893,000 after purchasing an additional 262,229 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.8%

Wingstop stock opened at $302.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.82. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.00 and a 52 week high of $433.86.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Wingstop from $296.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wingstop from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

