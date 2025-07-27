IFP Advisors Inc Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $220.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $169.01 and a 52 week high of $234.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.