IFP Advisors Inc Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brogan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chemed in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $469.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.47 and a 200-day moving average of $556.14. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $449.01 and a 1-year high of $623.60. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total value of $864,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,335,010.65. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $866,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,454,259.73. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,598,450 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

