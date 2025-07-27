IFP Advisors Inc Has $285,000 Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $4,470,689.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,603,961 shares in the company, valued at $569,992,916.56. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $13,357,746.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 613,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,809,177.50. This trade represents a 21.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,078,139 shares of company stock worth $85,302,680. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $101.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.57. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

