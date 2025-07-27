IFP Advisors Inc Has $288,000 Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after buying an additional 26,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,159,000 after purchasing an additional 273,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,464,000 after purchasing an additional 555,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,667,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $548,342.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,987.08. This represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $2,347,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 816,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,689,351.56. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,696,644 shares of company stock worth $218,696,575 in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD opened at $104.85 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $113.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.