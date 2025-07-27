IFP Advisors Inc Has $299,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $131.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.72 and its 200-day moving average is $120.87. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $132.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

