IFP Advisors Inc Has $302,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,600. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,087. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $332.19 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $335.16. The company has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.39 and a 200 day moving average of $288.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.57.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

