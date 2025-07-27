IFP Advisors Inc Has $308,000 Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. 25 LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $30.72.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.