IFP Advisors Inc Has $311,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $197.00 target price on NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $168.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

