IFP Advisors Inc Has $318,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Members Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,742,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,090,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,725,000 after buying an additional 1,367,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 639,273 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,550,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,061,000 after buying an additional 610,658 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,632,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SPTS stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

