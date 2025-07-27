IFP Advisors Inc Has $327,000 Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

