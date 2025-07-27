IFP Advisors Inc Has $328,000 Holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGCB. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 3,779.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 256,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 250,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,243,000 after buying an additional 100,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,821,000 after buying an additional 93,150 shares in the last quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,981,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

