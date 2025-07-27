IFP Advisors Inc Has $332,000 Stock Position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 823.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $463,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $248,806,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,881,000 after acquiring an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 27,298.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,744,100,000 after acquiring an additional 661,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,843,000 after buying an additional 100,436 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $290.22 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $173.00 and a 52-week high of $329.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

In related news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

