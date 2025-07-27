IFP Advisors Inc Has $333,000 Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.15. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $115.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

