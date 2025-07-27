IFP Advisors Inc Has $342,000 Stock Position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Snap-On by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its stake in Snap-On by 5.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-On by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Snap-On by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Longbow Research raised Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

Snap-On Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $330.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.13 and its 200-day moving average is $327.56. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $266.56 and a 1-year high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

