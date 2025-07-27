IFP Advisors Inc Has $346,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,371.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 27,435 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $32.96 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.