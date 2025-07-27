IFP Advisors Inc Has $362,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,950,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 463,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,137,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.74 and a twelve month high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

