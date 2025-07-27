IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.23. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,081.92. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.