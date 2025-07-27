IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in NetApp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NetApp by 929.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $106,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,976.84. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $918,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,305 shares in the company, valued at $31,160,004.40. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,479. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

NetApp Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.42. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

