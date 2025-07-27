IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,387,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69,298.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 2,235,560 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,938,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,812,000 after buying an additional 2,130,217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,373,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,902,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

