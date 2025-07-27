IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 19.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 41.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 27,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Primerica by 57.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 26.6% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.83.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $265.61 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $230.98 and a one year high of $307.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.