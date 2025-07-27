IFP Advisors Inc Invests $322,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:NFEB)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:NFEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.66% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,306,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.62.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (NFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

