IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 57.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL opened at $91.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

