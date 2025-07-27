IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 172 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014,153 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $173,252,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,369,000 after purchasing an additional 606,410 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,527,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,524,000 after purchasing an additional 261,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 271,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 212,360 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.