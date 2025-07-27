IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3174 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

