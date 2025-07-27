IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 129.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Ares Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,753,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,903,741,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 807,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ares Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,126,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,671 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,727,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $659,896,000 after purchasing an additional 302,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,354,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,735,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $186.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 109.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Ares Management Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.63 and a 1 year high of $200.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.68 and its 200 day moving average is $166.46.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 263.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 107,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $17,344,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,876,000. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $5,472,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

