IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 62,212.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

