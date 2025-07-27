IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $122.23 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

