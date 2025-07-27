IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.2%

VIS opened at $295.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $213.26 and a 52 week high of $295.60.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

