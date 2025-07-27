IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,110 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LZB. Wall Street Zen cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

LZB stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $570.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

