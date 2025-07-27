IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,000 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMRK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,948,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 1,502,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after buying an additional 1,112,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 851.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 759,324 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 822.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 427,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 380,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research raised Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.93. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

