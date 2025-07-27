IFP Advisors Inc Sells 345 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 329.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raymond James Financial during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Raymond James Financial Stock Up 1.0%

RJF stock opened at $168.44 on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Raymond James Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.