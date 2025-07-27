IFP Advisors Inc Sells 358 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BAUG opened at $47.33 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $165.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

