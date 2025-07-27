IFP Advisors Inc Sells 527 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 40.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 39.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $82,548.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $28,943,667.66. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $32,763,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 472,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,842.45. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,650,658 shares of company stock worth $218,970,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $141.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.