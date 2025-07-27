IFP Advisors Inc Sells 85 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 221.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.2%

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $246.51 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.32 and a twelve month high of $248.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

