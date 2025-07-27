IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXP)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.94% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIXP stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.51.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Mar/Sep ETF (SIXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

