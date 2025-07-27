iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading 20.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.21. 150,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 39,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

iMetal Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

