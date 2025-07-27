Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.32, but opened at $16.32. Immunovant shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 993,639 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $43,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 221,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,123.75. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $50,910.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 204,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,279.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Immunovant Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 844,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,738 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 142,750.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

