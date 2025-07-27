ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in ING Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ING Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of ING Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ING Group stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. ING Group, N.V. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Cfra Research raised ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

