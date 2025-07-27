International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $290.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $244.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $259.70 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $181.81 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The firm has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

